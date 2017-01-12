News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Bantry Bay luxury residences up to R130m

12 January 2017 - 09:01 AM Joan Muller

WHERE: Bantry Bay, Cape Town
PRICE: Up to R130m

Aurum in Bantry Bay is the latest addition to the Atlantic Seaboard’s bevy of upmarket sectional title developments. The complex was launched in mid-2016 and offers a mix of luxury residences with private pools and imported, designer finishes by the likes of Armani. Aurum is setting a new benchmark for top-end prices in the Western Cape with residences priced up to R130m. Bespoke services include valet parking and an around the clock concierge service.

Agents: Seeff

 

WHERE: Hermanus, Western Cape
PRICE: R19.95m

This comfortable family home in the heart of Hermanus has been renovated by local architect Nicolette Lloyd but retains its original charm. Situated on a large stand of 1,428m², the house offers five bedrooms, four bathrooms, four reception areas, a swimming pool and expansive sea views. Hermanus is known for its relaxed lifestyle, including easy access to the region’s beautiful beaches and acclaimed wineries in the Hemel-en-Aarde Valley.

Agents: Pam Golding Properties

