HOT PROPERTY: Bantry Bay luxury residences up to R130m

WHERE: Bantry Bay, Cape Town

PRICE: Up to R130m

Aurum in Bantry Bay is the latest addition to the Atlantic Seaboard’s bevy of upmarket sectional title developments. The complex was launched in mid-2016 and offers a mix of luxury residences with private pools and imported, designer finishes by the likes of Armani. Aurum is setting a new benchmark for top-end prices in the Western Cape with residences priced up to R130m. Bespoke services include valet parking and an around the clock concierge service.

Agents: Seeff