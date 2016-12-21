Hot Property: Plettenberg Bay castle for R75m
WHERE: Robberg, Plettenberg Bay
PRICE: R75m
If you happen to be castle-hunting in the millionaires’ playground of Plettenberg Bay, look no further.
The 66ha Vygekraal Estate near the Robberg Nature Reserve close to the town comes complete with its own stone castle. It is perched high on a cliff top and has majestic ocean views.
The Castle on the Cliff, as the property is known, is ideal for entertaining, with a catering-size kitchen, expansive living areas, a large filtered sea-water rock pool and its own private lake. The castle has five bedrooms, spacious staff accommodation and an estate manager’s cottage.
The estate has historic significance as it was home to indigenous tribes thousands of years ago.
It has a prehistoric cave, and various artefacts have been found on the site.
These belong to the estate and are included in the sale.
Hein Pretorius, broker principal of Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty in Plettenberg Bay, says properties such as this are as rare as hens’ teeth. "It’s a stunning, unique home in an idyllic location that will attract a unique buyer — someone who treasures privacy and outstanding natural beauty," he says.
