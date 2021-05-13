A bad week for Adapt IT’s Sbu Shabalala

A good week

Thank goodness for SA’s sports stars. Lightening the national mood this time round is golf prodigy Garrick Higgo, who turned pro just two years ago. He took his third European Tour title last weekend, becoming the fastest South African to do so.

Higgo’s win at the Canary Islands Championship — only his 26th appearance on the circuit — helped propel him to within a whisker of golf’s top 50. It also means that SA now has 10 golfers in the world’s top 100. The icing on the cake? It’s his 22nd birthday this week.