A bad week for Jacob Zuma

A bad week

You almost feel sorry for ex-prez Jacob Zuma. It was his birthday this week after all, and there’s nothing like a R16m legal bill to really snuff out the party vibe.

Sadly for SA’s No 1 vexatious litigant, the Supreme Court of Appeal has rejected an appeal to get the state to pay his legal costs in the arms deal corruption case.

He’s also been hit with a punitive costs order for attacking the judges who’d ruled against him. Nothing left now but for Carl to stage an RET fundraising jamboree. Tickets start at R100k and he’ll be your Private Dancer.