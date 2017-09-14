A good week for Peter Nelson and a bad week for Sihle Zikalala

PPC’s share price soared 78% in three weeks on the back what could become a bidding war for a merger with SA’s biggest cement producer. PPC’s board, under chairman Peter Nelson, will in early October recommend to shareholders what action to take with regard to the partial offer by the Fairfax Africa Investments/AfriSam consortium, led by Phuthuma Nhleko. Expressions of interest have also come from LafargeHolcim and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote of Nigeria, owner of Dangote Cement.

KwaZulu Natal ANC chairman Sihle Zikalala will probably go to the supreme court of appeal now that the Pietermaritzburg high court has ruled that the ANC’s 2015 provincial elective