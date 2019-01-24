News & Fox / Gimme

GIMME: What to expect from gadgets and tech in 2019

TVs continue getting impossibly thin — and flexible — while resolutions and sizes rocket

24 January 2019 - 05:00 Kate Ferreira
The Wall: The world's first micro LED TV. Picture: Kyodo News via Getty Images
The Wall: The world's first micro LED TV. Picture: Kyodo News via Getty Images

Cool factor 4/5
Usability N/A
Value for money N/A

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas each January starts the year in tech with all the major (and minor) manufacturers showcasing their wares. It’s one of the top events of its kind, along with the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February and IFA in Berlin in September.

The show stretches for kilometres of exhibition space, with side events like brand showcase addresses and media gatherings. It’s a warren of shiny new things that beep, move, sense, transform – all of which is too much to cover. So here is our roundup of the big releases and wacky devices at CES 2019.

TVs continue getting impossibly thin — and flexible — while resolutions and sizes rocket. Samsung featured its aptly named The Wall (219 inches, with microLED display technology). LG revealed a "rollable" TV (in its Signature Series OLED R range) that unfolds at the touch of a button; Sony revealed its first consumer-targeted 8K TV.

PC chatter focused on Dell, Lenovo, Acer and Asus. Each unveiled slimmer, smarter, lighter devices. Dell’s 2019 version of the XPS 13 includes a 4K Dolby Vision high-dynamic-range screen option.

Several companies demonstrated self-driving cars, including Toyota and Lyft. At Ford, the talk centred on the conflict and balance between car-owner autonomy and urban impact. While it seems the tech is ready to drive us, we are years away from that reality due to "soft" concerns of trust and safety.

Out-of-left-field innovations included a robotic breadmaker (BreadBot), ForwardX Robotics’s self-driving luggage, a prototype sex robot (Solana, from RealDoll), LG’s smart home beer brewer HomeBrew and Bell’s passenger helicopter drone.

The rivalry between Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant was unabated, with both being incorporated into a multitude of things designed for the smart home.

Both reflect the voice trend that will see many screens in our homes being replaced by receiver-and-speaker interfaces.

Gadgets for the ideal Christmas gift

Gadgets — and, ahem, gadget-adjacent gifts — go down a treat in a digital-obsessed world, so here’s our list of new and cool goodies
News & Fox
1 month ago

Most read

1.
The great Ellies U-turn
News & Fox
2.
Battle of the agribusinesses: Senwes vs Subtropico
News & Fox
3.
PROFILE: Media entrepreneur Andile Khumalo takes ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
4.
A bad week for Bosasa’s Gavin Watson
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Related Articles

Hone your skills with Masterclass
News & Fox / Gimme

This app is a fitness trainer on tap
News & Fox / Gimme

Take time to compare those insurance quotes
News & Fox / Gimme

Apple Watch Series 4: Slick and intuitive
News & Fox / Gimme

Charged up by the Fitbit Charge 3
News & Fox / Gimme

2018’s best Android phone
News & Fox / Gimme

Retro Fujifilm X-T100 is right up to date
News & Fox / Gimme

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.