Retro Fujifilm X-T100 is right up to date

Similar to some smartphone cameras, the X-T100 has eye and face detection built in. It also has a 24.2 megapixel sensor

11 October 2018 - 12:11 Kate Ferreira

Fujifilm X-T100

Cool factor 4/5

Usability 5/5

Value for money 3/5

Traditionally, mirrorless cameras fit somewhere between digital single-lens reflex cameras (DSLRs) and point-and-click cameras.

They offer the control of a DSLR in a more compact body, with changeable lenses. They’re not new to the market but they’re still a great hybrid model, bridging control and convenience.

Fujifilm has a number of these available, including the X-T100, its entry-level device in the X Series of mirrorless cameras. The look is intentionally retro. They are, however, completely digital, with plenty of new tech packed inside.

The biggest departure from the retro styling is the large LCD touch-screen monitor on the rear of the body. This can pop out and tilt (in three directions) so you can get a great viewing angle without compromising your shooting angle. You can also touch to select focal points on the screen, and zoom in and out with a pinch-touch action.

It still has a viewfinder window, though, if that’s more your vibe. You can shoot in auto or a variety of modes.

Similar to some smartphone cameras, the X-T100 has eye and face detection built in. It has a 24.2 megapixel sensor. In terms of video, it is capable of 4K (3840x2160) recording, as well as full HD. The ISO ranges from 200 to 12,500, and offers continuous shooting of up to six frames a second. It offers Bluetooth for image transfer, and a battery life good for 430 frames.

Because it weighs just 448g, it’s great for travel photography.

The only downside is that R11,500 is a bit steep, especially with entry-level DSLRs being so affordable these days.

