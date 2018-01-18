GIMME: Pick your price point in the Xiaomi range

Powerhouse

The Mi 6 is Xiaomi’s latest flagship, with excellent specs and a stylish black glass finish. Despite this, it sports a price tag of R8,999, around half of what you’d pay for devices it competes with (the latest iPhone and Samsung devices).

Xiaomi was not holding back when it put this one together — we’re talking 5.15-inch full HD display, dual rear camera, 64GB storage and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor — that’s the same chip you’ll find in the Galaxy S8 in certain territories (some countries receive the Samsung Exynos 8895).

And it’s probably the cheapest device on the market with this powerhouse processor. Paired with 6GB RAM, it is equipped for heavy lifting and multitasking. There’s also a generously sized battery that Xiaomi promises will deliver up to 16 hours of talk time.

The middle tier

The Mi A1 isn’t quite the sleek workhorse the Mi 6 is, but it’s got a few bragging points nonetheless. It’s also Xiaomi’s first Android One device — meaning it runs the pure Android operating system with no brand-specific overlay or bloatware. Besides that, the A1 includes a dual rear camera, glass-finish body, 64GB storage, dual SIM and a fingerprint sensor. The display is 5.5inches, and also full HD.

It has a less powerful processor, however (Snapdragon 625), 4GB RAM, and a smaller battery, even though the phone body is a little bigger (3080milliampere-hours compared with the Xiaomi 6’s 3350mAh).

Those are a few ways Xiaomi has cut corners to keep the price on this one down to just R4,999.