X marks the 10-year spot for Apple’s world-changing phone

It is 10 years since the launch of the first iPhone. Apple marked the occasion by launching three new iPhones: the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and the iPhone X (spoken as "ten").

The 2007 iPhone was a pet project of Steve Jobs, and delivered on his promise that it would "reinvent the phone". The funny thing is that it wasn’t the first smartphone (not by a long way), the first touch-screen device, or the first phone running apps. So how did it shake up the industry like it did?

The first iPhone — which looks tiny, chunky, and underpowered by current standards — was deceptively simple. It was intuitive, and made purchasing device-compatible apps seamless. It put a computer in the palm of your hand that looked just space-age-enough to impress, while remaining inherently usable. It totally disrupted the competition, and set the tone for a decade-long narrative that continues to pit Apple against all other manufacturers even when sales figures tell conflicting tales.

The new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are, arguably, a solid specs upgrade on the iPhone 7. But can the X — the new flagship iPhone — live up to the expectation and hype?