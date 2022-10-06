×

PROFILE

Rovos rides rails across central Africa

Rovos Rail has survived Covid and near bankruptcy and is taking passengers across the heart of Africa

06 October 2022 - 05:00 PAUL ASH

On the third day of a recent trip across the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Rovos Rail’s luxury train ran a literal gauntlet of fire.

A problem with one of the locomotives had brought the Pride of Africa to a stop in the middle of nowhere. Some young men approached the train and asked for money...

