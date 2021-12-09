News & Fox / Entrepreneurs ENTREPRENEUR: Claire Salomon, founder of SA’s only pure ‘vegan chocolate’ company ‘Plant-based’ is the new trend in eating, and Claire Salomon has found a tasty spot on the crest of the wave with her vegan choccies

It’s not often that you find someone swapping the plush boardrooms and mind-blowing bonuses of asset management for a job in the kitchen. Finding someone willing to do this during a pandemic is rarer than spotting a crooked politician behind bars.

Yet this is pretty much what Claire Salomon has done, leaving the sanctuary of investment firm Ninety One to launch what she says is the only pure "vegan chocolate" company in SA, Cheeky Chocolat...