DINNER PARTY INTEL: Tax the richest, say wealthy Americans

1. Tax the richest, say wealthy Americans

A group of US billionaires who include hedge fund manager George Soros and Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes have come out in support of a tax on the super-wealthy. Eighteen of the richest Americans published an open letter this week calling for a "moderate" tax on assets of the wealthiest 0.1% in the US.

"A wealth tax could help address the climate crisis, improve the economy, improve health outcomes, fairly create opportunity and strengthen our democratic freedoms," they write in a post on the Medium website.

A wealth tax has been one of the proposals of Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.

2. UN expert says human rights may not survive

The world is at risk of "climate apartheid", says Philip Alston, UN rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights. This is where the rich pay to escape heat and hunger caused by the escalating climate crisis while the rest of the world suffers, The Guardian reports. The impacts of global heating are likely to undermine basic rights to life, water, food and housing for hundreds of millions of people, but also democracy and the rule of law, he says.

3. Court orders internet access for only one man

A lawyer in Sudan has told the BBC that the internet has been restored after a three-week shutdown — but only for him. Sudan’s military ordered an internet blackout after soldiers violently dispersed protesters in Khartoum who demanded they leave power. The lawyer, Abdel-Adheem Hassan, won a lawsuit over the blackout. However, he filed the case in a personal capacity, so the victory will only benefit him. That means he is the only civilian able to access the internet without resorting to complicated hacks. He intends to return to court to win the right for others.