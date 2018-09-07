DINNER PARTY INTEL: Lego wants to eliminate plastic materials in toys

1. Protests over cameras in toilets spark checks

Seoul is to make daily inspections of public toilets following marches by tens of thousands of women in the South Korean capital to protest against hidden cameras in the bathrooms. The Straits Times of Singapore reports that anger has been growing over increased incidents of spy-cam porn. The #MeToo movement has spurred female protests in the country.

2. Drug gave him a divine encounter, says McCartney

Paul McCartney says he saw God after taking the psychedelic drug dimethyltryptamine. "I saw God … amazing [and] towering … and I was humbled," he told the London Sunday Times. McCartney was a member of the Beatles at the time, which was also when fellow band member John Lennon said the group was more popular than Jesus. McCartney said the moment in which he claims to have seen God didn’t turn his life around, "but it was a clue".

3. Lego wants to eliminate plastic materials in toys

Lego is trying to eliminate its dependence on petroleum-based plastics and build its toys entirely from plant-based or recycled materials by 2030. Consumers worldwide have voiced alarm about the impact of plastic waste on the environment, and increasing numbers of companies are trying to use packaging materials that are recyclable or less polluting. "We need to learn again how to do this," Henrik Østergård Nielsen, a production supervisor at Lego’s factory in Billund, told The New York Times.