DINNER PARTY INTEL: Russia puts political spin on Pokémon Go

3. Google goes galactic

If you’ve wanted to visit Dione, one of the moons that orbits Saturn, your time has come. Google now lets you virtually visit a dozen planets and moons in the solar system through Google Maps. The company first made it possible to view the moon and Mars in 2014. It has now added imagery of Pluto, Venus and several moons to its lineup, and also made it easier to find them in its Maps app.

Go on, then. Venture to the edge of the solar system ... but be back by lunch.