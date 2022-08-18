SA's conservative and cash-flush banks may ensure decent shareholder returns, even if economic growth disappoints
He and his cronies helped make many people — not just the old ones — wary of the future
FM editor Rob Rose bagged the financial markets award, while FM economics editor Claire Bisseker won the economy category for the third year running
There’s a shake-up in SA’s competition landscape, as Competition Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele is being replaced by Doris Tshepe. But it comes amid rumblings that the watchdog body is interfering ...
A traditional game is played at an institutional venue while down the road a new future beckons
As the US slowly starts to build up steam to counter the monopolistic power of Big Tech, Europe has leapt ahead with legislation to neuter these out-of-control behemoths.
The Digital Services Act was passed in April by the EU parliament, and will soon help rein in the surveillance capitalism and anticompetitive behaviour of Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple and others...
EU to police social media
Tough new law to curb toxic content and monopoly — but there are caveats
