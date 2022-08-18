×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox / Digital

EU to police social media

Tough new law to curb toxic content and monopoly — but there are caveats

18 August 2022 - 05:00

As the US slowly starts to build up steam to counter the monopolistic power of Big Tech, Europe has leapt ahead with legislation to neuter these out-of-control behemoths.

The Digital Services Act was passed in April by the EU parliament, and will soon help rein in the surveillance capitalism and anticompetitive behaviour of Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple and others...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.