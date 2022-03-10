How Africans can now dial into phone ownership
Nokia was known to be innovative, until it misjudged the smartphone era. Its latest software may help millions upgrade to better phones
10 March 2022 - 05:00
When you buy a car and finance it, the asset you borrow the money against is the car. The same is true when you mortgage your house. Using the asset you are buying as collateral is part of the system.
But what happens when you are too poor to participate in the financial world, as millions of Africans are? What happens when a bank account and its monthly fees are too expensive? If you can’t even afford a bank account, how do you get into the financial system so you can buy yourself a new phone?..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now