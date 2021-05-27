News & Fox / Digital

Vodacom, MTN in network spending spree — can it last?

Further spectrum auction delays could jeopardise infrastructure investment by MTN and Vodacom and the rollout of 5G in SA

27 May 2021 - 05:00 Duncan McLeod

Vodacom’s capital expenditure in SA topped R10bn in its most recent financial year, the most money it has yet injected into infrastructure in its home market in a single year.

Whether it keeps investing at those levels depends on several looming developments...

