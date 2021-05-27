News & Fox / Digital Vodacom, MTN in network spending spree — can it last? Further spectrum auction delays could jeopardise infrastructure investment by MTN and Vodacom and the rollout of 5G in SA BL PREMIUM

Vodacom’s capital expenditure in SA topped R10bn in its most recent financial year, the most money it has yet injected into infrastructure in its home market in a single year.

Whether it keeps investing at those levels depends on several looming developments...