WATCH: When politicians steal, patients suffer

NHI is supposed to provide all South Africans with the health care many have fought and died for. But citizens are wary of trusting politicians with the public purse

12 April 2024 - 11:06
by Yolanda Mdzeke, Justin Barlow and Mohale Moloi
  • What’s the cost of uncovering corruption? Former Gauteng health department whistleblower Babita Deokaran, who was an accountant, paid with her life.

  • Corruption at Tembisa Hospital on the East Rand has deprived the community of the health care that is their human and constitutional right.

  • Speedier arrests and prosecutions could prevent further embezzlement of public funds so why isn’t it happening?

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

