Tshweu Mosedi thought cigarettes were cool because his hip-and-happening brother-in-law smoked. But an awful experience with tobacco made him think again.
Now he’s an anti-tobacco activist who speaks out about the dangers of smoking. He’s also attended parliament’s public hearings on the tobacco bill to explain why communities like his need it to become law.
Vaping is a growing problem where he lives and he thinks the bill will keep e-cigarettes away from young people. But he’s worried that people he believes are being paid to oppose the bill could slow its progress.
Come along with Bhekisisa to Katlehong where the Health Beat team finds out that parents are so misinformed about vapes they buy them as gifts for their kids.
Why some parents are led to think e-cigarettes are healthy (they’re not)
Vaping and what parents should know: those fruity flavours and innocent-sounding names like Mango-Grape and Vanilla-Ice are more sinister than they appear
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.
