Fuji focuses on the future with portable X-ray machine

Camera-film company steers away from looming obsolescence to medical field

06 July 2023 - 05:00 Clare Petra Matthes

Portable X-ray machines were around in the early years of the past century, but a new 21st-century model has updated the technology and mobility that is expected to help with radical improvements in rural health care.

The Japanese company Fujifilm has used its experience and expertise of 80 years in making camera film to develop an X-ray machine that weighs only 3.5kg and can be easily carried in only two bags...

