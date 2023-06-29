News & Fox

All stations go for new Angola rail link

Angola port to provide new outlet to the sea for miners amid plans to develop a rail network to Zambia’s Copperbelt

29 June 2023 - 05:00 PAUL ASH

Copper and cobalt miners from the resource-rich Katanga province in southern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will soon have another outlet to the sea if the joint venture between Angola, Zambia and the DRC to unlock the potential of the Benguela railway comes to fruition.

This follows moves by the three countries in May to establish an agency to oversee the development of a corridor between the port of Lobito in central Angola and across the country to the DRC and Zambia’s Copperbelt...

