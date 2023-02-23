Conversations about money between spouses or would-be couples can be fraught and emotionally charged, but they’re necessary to build a successful life together
Status quo budget despite R93bn tax fillip shows it’s not money that’s the problem, it’s management
A Durban entrepreneur wants to bring the R18bn muti market to major pharmacy retail chains
South Africa, it seems, can’t live without the albatross that is our national power utility. But in your home, how close can you get to going off-grid? The FM looks at how to do it, and how to fund it
South African furniture design is in a post-Covid upswing, and the streets around Heritage Square are at its epicentre
It’s a little-known fact that Cape Town had eight computers in 1879, and 12 in 1907.
They were not paid very well but they did important work. Computer was the name given to assistants to the astronomer royal at the Royal Observatory, Cape of Good Hope, and compute is what those people did. Every day they would do hundreds of mathematical calculations based on the observations of the night before...
ASTRONOMY
Star trek via the Karoo
SKA brings benefits, from local universities to high school pupils in Carnarvon
