Star trek via the Karoo

SKA brings benefits, from local universities to high school pupils in Carnarvon

23 February 2023 - 05:00 John Young

It’s a little-known fact that Cape Town had eight computers in 1879, and 12 in 1907.

They were not paid very well but they did important work. Computer was the name given to assistants to the astronomer royal at the Royal Observatory, Cape of Good Hope, and compute is what those people did. Every day they would do hundreds of mathematical calculations based on the observations of the night before...

