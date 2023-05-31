News & Fox

TAX TRANSPARENCY

Media wins as court lifts blanket tax secrecy

After a three-year battle for Zuma’s tax records, the Constitutional Court has found that an absolute ban on such records is unconstitutional

31 May 2023 - 07:30

In a judgment stemming from the FM and amaBhungane’s request for former president Jacob Zuma’s tax records from 2010 to 2018, the Constitutional Court has effectively struck down the absolute rule that tax information must always remain secret, irrespective of the public interest.

In agreeing with the argument advanced by the media, and finding against the South African Revenue Service (Sars) and Zuma, the Constitutional Court has scrapped a blanket position that goes back decades...

