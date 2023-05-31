Ninety One isn't abandoning its home market, despite South Africa's existential challenges
The Reserve Bank has laid out in stark terms the risks the economy and financial system face if the ANC continues its flirtation with Vladimir Putin’s Russia
After a three-year battle for Zuma’s tax records, the Constitutional Court has found that an absolute ban on such records is unconstitutional
Concerns around sustainability and climate change are driving the electric vehicle transition, with some countries putting in place plans to ban internal combustion engine vehicles outright. If South ...
After just 20 years the label founded by Moss Ngoasheng, Mutle Mogase and Mbhazima Shilowa is ready to conquer Europe and the US
In a judgment stemming from the FM and amaBhungane’s request for former president Jacob Zuma’s tax records from 2010 to 2018, the Constitutional Court has effectively struck down the absolute rule that tax information must always remain secret, irrespective of the public interest.
In agreeing with the argument advanced by the media, and finding against the South African Revenue Service (Sars) and Zuma, the Constitutional Court has scrapped a blanket position that goes back decades...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
TAX TRANSPARENCY
Media wins as court lifts blanket tax secrecy
After a three-year battle for Zuma’s tax records, the Constitutional Court has found that an absolute ban on such records is unconstitutional
In a judgment stemming from the FM and amaBhungane’s request for former president Jacob Zuma’s tax records from 2010 to 2018, the Constitutional Court has effectively struck down the absolute rule that tax information must always remain secret, irrespective of the public interest.
In agreeing with the argument advanced by the media, and finding against the South African Revenue Service (Sars) and Zuma, the Constitutional Court has scrapped a blanket position that goes back decades...
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.