The oldest pub in SA is for sale

The popular Pig & Whistle in Bathurst is on the market

01 December 2022 - 05:00 Archie Henderson

For those who don’t live there, it’s hard to see anything good in the Eastern Cape, with its dysfunctional municipalities, corrupt local government, deteriorating health system and erratic water supply. But 11 years ago Gavin Came spotted an investment opportunity there that he found irresistible.

Came was closing in on 55, the year he’d promised himself he would withdraw from a demanding career on the peaks of the Johannesburg business world. He was in a doctor’s waiting room before an appointment and looking through Country Life magazine when he read about a place that appealed to him. It was in the heart of the Eastern Cape, just down the road from Makhanda (Grahamstown), one of the worst municipalities in the province. He and his wife Lucille discussed it and decided to buy  property and move there...

