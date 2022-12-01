The Spar board is in deep conflict with its franchisees and its independence is in considerable doubt, given chair Graham O'Connor’s former role as CEO
A string of confidential Steinhoff documents lays bare the mechanics of the dodgy dealings in Europe responsible for the vast majority of the R106bn fraud
Out of sight, in the distant platteland, workers’ contributions did not reach their legal destination
Politically the recommendation emboldens Ramaphosa’s enemies in the ANC — of whom there are many — and also hobbles his bid for a second term at the helm of the ruling party
The cracks in the governing party’s approach to the transition in 1994 are partly behind the economic crisis we sit with today, writes Pieter du Toit in his new book
For those who don’t live there, it’s hard to see anything good in the Eastern Cape, with its dysfunctional municipalities, corrupt local government, deteriorating health system and erratic water supply. But 11 years ago Gavin Came spotted an investment opportunity there that he found irresistible.
Came was closing in on 55, the year he’d promised himself he would withdraw from a demanding career on the peaks of the Johannesburg business world. He was in a doctor’s waiting room before an appointment and looking through Country Life magazine when he read about a place that appealed to him. It was in the heart of the Eastern Cape, just down the road from Makhanda (Grahamstown), one of the worst municipalities in the province. He and his wife Lucille discussed it and decided to buy property and move there...
The oldest pub in SA is for sale
The popular Pig & Whistle in Bathurst is on the market
