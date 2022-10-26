×

News & Fox

WATCH: How to get mental health support — for half the price of a psychologist session

Registered counsellors can provide short-term talk therapy including trauma and grief counselling. Here’s where you can find these health workers

26 October 2022 - 07:00 Yolanda Mdzeke & Zano Kunene
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF
  • The health department created a new category of mental health worker in 2003 called a registered counsellor.  
  • There are about 2,500 of these specialists registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa.
  • Registered counsellors can provide short-term talk therapy such as trauma and grief counselling. They can also screen people for mental health conditions and then refer them to psychiatrists and psychologists. At schools, they can also give career guidance or screen learners’ learning abilities.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

