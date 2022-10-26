Russia's Ukraine invasion has been a punishing affair for Russia-focused firms; now Prosus has managed to flog Avito, at a third of its pre-war valuation
Old habits die hard in the ANC, and another stroke of the pen could easily kill off the Investigative Directorate
Registered counsellors can provide short-term talk therapy including trauma and grief counselling. Here’s where you can find these health workers
Despite growing up under difficult conditions, Umthombo students are achieving high pass rates in their courses at the country’s public universities
In Susan Cain's new book, she sets out why embracing the duality of life is the route to happiness
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
WATCH: How to get mental health support — for half the price of a psychologist session
Registered counsellors can provide short-term talk therapy including trauma and grief counselling. Here’s where you can find these health workers
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.
also read:
These mental health paramedics can ease depression and anxiety in SA
RYAN NOACH: Pandemic’s effect on mental health, a sting in the tail
A junior doctor’s battle to keep death at bay for state patients
How stressed South Africans are managing to vasbyt
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.