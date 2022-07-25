How stressed South Africans are managing to vasbyt

Investors are also bracing for a 75-basis-point interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this week
It was with good reason that the former president castigated the head of state for poor stewardship of the economy and society
Labour and the government have been locked in talks for weeks after unions rejected the government’s offer
ANC president and incoming provincial leader paper over delegates’ animosity for final speech
Company says software worker’s claim on LaMDA is ‘wholly unfounded’
Increasing taxes in an already high tax society will slow economic growth and worsen sustainability
The visit of a Russian trade mission to SA comes despite the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries after its invasion of Ukraine
Brazil’s president starts campaign in Rio de Janeiro with appeal to conservative supporters
SA rises to acclaim their African champions
As with any skill or sport-like activity, you must learn how to use them properly to reap the multiple rewards
Faced with a truly Shakespearean sea of troubles, as we are in SA today, you’d be forgiven for going into survival mode, making plans to “hunker down” and buy your own doomsday bunker. Load-shedding, a stumbling economy and nightmarish politics are taking their toll, and while some of us make plans to emigrate, others are storing baked beans under the bed.
Your survival style depends on how you’re wired, says Russell Shilling, a former US Navy aerospace experimental psychologist. Speaking to Fast Company magazine, he said people’s reactions to danger depend on “what they’ve learned in the past, their exposure to stress, and their preconceived notions of what constitutes danger”...
