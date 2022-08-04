×

PSL set for another same-old season

SA soccer’s business model is failing, with dwindling crowds and a lack of excitement in the local game

04 August 2022 - 05:00 Mark Gleeson

The new domestic football season gets under way on Friday with the professional game at a crossroads.

Crowds are sparse, television viewership numbers are down, franchises keep changing hands and the national team is not performing, leaving SA football in a vulnerable place...

