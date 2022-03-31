News & Fox Putin blitzkrieg becomes sitzkrieg Russia’s tanks are bogged down and look more like a skorokoro than a well-oiled war machine. It seems the invaders badly underestimated the resistance they would meet from the Ukrainian military and civilians alike, and the support that Zelensky would receive from the West

President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine with a clear military objective: go for the capital Kyiv and take control of the city while three other columns enter from the north, the west and the south.His plan stumbled from the start, mainly because intelligence about Ukrainian resistance was totally skewed.After a month Kyiv is still defiant and the Russian invaders have suffered heavy defeats in certain areas. A pro-government news platform in Russia, Komsomolskaya Pravda, gave the latest count of casualties: 9,861 Russian dead and 16,153 wounded. The last official figure was 1,351. Soon after, however, Pravda removed its figures, claiming the site had been hacked.The stalled Russian advance became clear in TV footage of military vehicles standing idle. It gave Ukrainian forces time to attack the convoy, bombarding it with drones and artillery. The soldiers of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s army were prepared, motivated and knew the lie of the land better than their neighbours did.Pu...