News & Fox PROFILE: Dr Nkuli Boikhutso, CEO of Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital A young girl who spent a long time in hospital beds was drawn to a career in medicine and now runs one of SA's biggest hospitals for children

By the time she was 14, Nonkululeko Boikhutso had been to hospital twice: once after being hurt in a Joburg bomb blast in 1991, when she was nine; and then as a cancer patient. Traumas like these might have put most children off hospitals for life, but only inspired the girl from Soweto.

While she was being treated for her injuries from the bomb, she thought: "I want to be a doctor and help children who are sick or injured like me."..