UAE school group to list on JSE
If successful, Athena’s IPO will be one of the biggest capital raisings on the JSE in the past decade
20 May 2021 - 05:00
Local investor appetite for private education stocks will be tested shortly, as Athena — a private schools business based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — tries to raise up to R4.6bn with a JSE listing.
The group, which hasn’t set a listing date yet, is aiming for a $225m IPO by issuing ordinary shares at between $1 (R14) and $6 a share. Another $110m will be targeted via a preference share placement...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now