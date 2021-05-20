News & Fox

UAE school group to list on JSE

If successful, Athena’s IPO will be one of the biggest capital raisings on the JSE in the past decade

BL PREMIUM
20 May 2021 - 05:00 Marc Hasenfuss

Local investor appetite for private education stocks will be tested shortly, as Athena — a private schools business based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — tries to raise up to R4.6bn with a JSE listing.

The group, which hasn’t set a listing date yet, is aiming for a $225m IPO by issuing ordinary shares at between $1 (R14) and $6 a share. Another $110m will be targeted via a preference share placement...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now