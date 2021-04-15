The Canadians are coming: the war for Adapt IT
Volaris’s cash offer for Adapt IT seems more appealing than the Huge bid, but recent moves in the share price raise questions
15 April 2021 - 05:00
Is the comeback story at tech conglomerate Adapt IT about to take another twist?
The share price movement after last week’s buyout offer from US-based tech group Volaris will certainly be the topic of some conjecture by market watchers...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now