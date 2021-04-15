News & Fox The Canadians are coming: the war for Adapt IT Volaris’s cash offer for Adapt IT seems more appealing than the Huge bid, but recent moves in the share price raise questions BL PREMIUM

Is the comeback story at tech conglomerate Adapt IT about to take another twist?

The share price movement after last week’s buyout offer from US-based tech group Volaris will certainly be the topic of some conjecture by market watchers...