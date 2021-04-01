Maimane’s plan to run for president in 2024
Mmusi Maimane will run as an independent, thanks to the top court, but parliament has a golden opportunity to not just tweak but revamp the Electoral Act
01 April 2021 - 05:00
Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane will stand for president in 2024 he tells the FM — without the backing of a party.
Maimane is set to stand as an independent candidate after his much-publicised divorce from the DA in the aftermath of the 2019 election — a feat made possible by a 2020 Constitutional Court judgment...
