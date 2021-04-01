News & Fox Maimane’s plan to run for president in 2024 Mmusi Maimane will run as an independent, thanks to the top court, but parliament has a golden opportunity to not just tweak but revamp the Electoral Act BL PREMIUM

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane will stand for president in 2024 he tells the FM — without the backing of a party.

Maimane is set to stand as an independent candidate after his much-publicised divorce from the DA in the aftermath of the 2019 election — a feat made possible by a 2020 Constitutional Court judgment...