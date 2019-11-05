Join the Leadership Dialogues breakfast on digital empowerment and inclusive growth
The business breakfast takes place on November 13
05 November 2019 - 07:58
Financial Mail Essentials, with Nedbank, provides a bespoke thought-leadership opportunity through the Leadership Dialogues breakfast.
The panel includes Bongani Chinkanda, CEO of HDI Youth Consultancy; Thabi Leoka, economist; Busi Mavusa, CEO of Business Leadership SA; Mfundo Clement Nkuhlu, COO of Nedbank; and Dr Pravesh Ranchod. The discussion will focus on digital empowerment and inclusive growth, moderated by Siki Mgabadeli.
The discussion will address matters including:
- The inclusive business model that not only focuses on erasing the dreaded poverty line but also shines the spotlight on creating lifelines and opportunities for low-income segments.
- Inclusive business models that are focused on investing in education and improving mobility to play a key role in fast-tracking the developing world into the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
- Exploring new ways and means of digitally empowering marginalised communities living in socioeconomic backwardness and information poverty.
- What digitisation has done to drive transformation, inclusive growth and close the inequality gap – and how to develop this in future.
Event details:
Date: November 13 2019
Time: 7.30am to 10.30am
Venue: Sandton, Johannesburg
Click here to book your seat, confirmation of which is subject to availability.
Entry to the event is free.