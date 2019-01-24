The great Ellies U-turn

Ellies, the struggling manufacturer of satellite and electrical products, has made a surprising U-turn on its controversial decision to effectively ignore a stinging rebuke from more than half its shareholders.

The boardroom soap opera at Ellies follows a tumultuous few months since Adrian Bock quit as CEO in June 2018, which sparked a game of musical chairs at the company.

On December 14, Ellies asked shareholders to vote to approve the appointment of three new directors, including CEO Shaun Prithivirajh and Fikile Mkhize as interim chair.

Investors weren’t impressed, and 53% voted against appointing them, as well as lead independent director Reshoketswe Ralebepa.

The response of the board, led by Ian Russell, might best be described as novel.

Russell relied on a little-known section of Ellies’ memorandum of incorporation to overrule the wishes of most of his shareholders and confirm Mkhize and Ralebepa as directors. Prithivirajh remained as CEO but without a board position.

So the spurned shareholders launched legal action in the commercial court, also challenging Russell’s mid-December appointment as chair.

On January 14, Russell was defiant, telling the FM he expected the court to uphold his interpretation, ignoring the shareholders.

"The view prevails at the moment that they are directors and that the board is able to function," he said confidently, without realising how short-lived that moment would be.

On January 16, Ellies announced that Ralebepa had requested that she no longer be reflected as a director "due to the current dispute as to the validity of her reappointment".

Two days later came an even more dramatic announcement. Mkhize and Russell, who just days earlier had been readying for a fight, abruptly resigned from the board. No explanation was given, but simultaneously, the 53% bloc of shareholders announced the immediate withdrawal of their legal action.

It would seem a backroom deal had been done to avert the court clash.