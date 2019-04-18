How some charismatic churches fleece their flocks
Some of the new wave of bold prophet-pastors who preach the prosperity gospel are criminals - who have been convicted - and shysters who use snakes and paraffin to 'exorcise evil spirits from their flock'. But many of them are honest, and congregations who expect their pastors to be well-heeled are mushrooming. Why?
18 April 2019 - 05:00
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.