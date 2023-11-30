Deep concern over illegal underground mining in Zimbabwe
Residents of gold-rich Kwekwe fear the sinkholes that result will swallow the town, but the authorities have not resolved the crisis
30 November 2023 - 05:00
The panicked screams, incessant shouting and pleas for help could be heard from a distance as Irene Chikasha walked into the schoolyard in the town of Kwekwe on the morning of March 16. Instinctively, the teacher at the Globe and Phoenix school sprinted in the direction of the commotion.
When she entered the classroom, she was shocked. Seventeen children, aged between 10 and 11, were stuck in the mouth of a sinkhole and desperately trying to get out. “It was as if the floor had swallowed the children and the desks and chairs were inside,” Chikasha tells the FM...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.