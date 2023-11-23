Nostalgia for the good old days of Robert Mugabe
It’s six years this week since Emmerson Mnangagwa seized power from Robert Mugabe in a military coup. The heady days of hope are well and truly over, as economic hardship bites, the economy tanks and the government becomes increasingly repressive. Some, in fact, say their lives were better under the former dictator
23 November 2023 - 05:00
Farai Jongwe, 46, sits dejectedly in the driver’s seat of his taxi. It is 3.30pm and the sun is beating down mercilessly. “I have been in town since morning and I have not had a trip,” he tells the FM. “I don’t have a cent.”
Such days are common; sometimes he has to park his car in town and hitch a ride home. Today, he hopes his luck will change and he’ll get a fare. He needs just one, he says — it will be enough to buy fuel for tomorrow. If push comes to shove, he may pick up some passengers on his way back and charge them $1 each. ..
