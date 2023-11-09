Electoral politricks in Zimbabwe
The bizarre recall of 15 opposition MPs in Zimbabwe could hand Zanu-PF the two-thirds parliamentary majority it craves. That could give President Emmerson Mnangagwa the third term he’s rumoured to be seeking
09 November 2023 - 05:00
For Eric Gono, 38, being elected to serve as the MP for Lobengula Magwegwe in Zimbabwe’s August 23 election was a dream come true.
“My journey to parliament commenced five years ago and was a long and protracted one. We were seriously mobilising and recruiting young people to participate in issues of national interest,” the long-time opposition activist and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MP tells the FM. “So we sold a solid hope to young people that if they participate, they would have proper representation and their voices are going to be heard at government level.” ..
