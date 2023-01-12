The former Spar CEO and chair isn't going anywhere, despite concerns over his lack of independence and the retailer's underperformance during his tenure
Retailer Spar hopes its mess won’t smell so bad if it keeps a lid on it. We know how that works out
When patients don’t eat enough of the right foods, hospital stays lengthen, there’s a greater chance of hospital-acquired malnutrition and mortality risk rises
After the horror show of 2022, investment analysts are generally wary of market prospects in the year ahead. With much still up in the air, defensive stocks may be the way to go ...
For those who’ve been watching the machinations in South African cricket, the pasting that the Proteas took in Australia was predictable. Can it be fixed?
The Covid hangover, compounded by the Ukraine war, has brought torrid economic times for Africa as it girds itself for a year of political change. But the picture is not all bad.
Almost half the countries on the continent will be holding elections this year — and despite a resurgence of coups d’état affecting countries such as Mali, Burkina Faso, Sudan and Chad, there’s some reason for optimism...
A big year for African elections
Elections, coups d’état, terrorism and simmering regional conflict ... the FM rounds up the issues that will capture the attention of Africa-watchers in the year ahead
