Features / Africa

DRC, environmentalists at loggerheads

As the DRC pushes ahead with its plan to auction 30 oil and gas blocks — some in protected and ecologically sensitive areas — environmental activists have raised the alarm

17 November 2022 - 05:00 Jean-Pierre Afadhali

As world leaders gather in Egypt to thrash out collective climate goals at COP27, it seems the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is determined to forge ahead with an oil and gas development project that activists warn could have devastating consequences for the environment.

In July, Kinshasa announced plans to auction 27 oil and three gas blocks across the country. The sites cover an area nearly the size of the UK and extend into Cuvette Centrale (central basin) — rich in primary forests and peatland — and Virunga National Park, a Unesco world heritage site and home to the region’s famed mountain gorillas...

