Features / Africa What will become of Kenya’s refugees? About 430,000 refugees and asylum-seekers in Kenya face an uncertain future after the decision to shut the Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps by the end of June B L Premium

Nimo Jama Yusuf is one of the oldest residents of Dadaab, a cluster of refugee settlements in northern Kenya. She arrived there from Somalia in 1992, soon after it opened. Since then, it’s grown to become the world’s third-largest refugee complex.

Yusuf is one of about 233,000 Somali refugees and asylum seekers who are staring into the void, after Kenya said last year it would shut Dadaab (and Kakuma, home to about 200,000 refugees) by the end of June...