Eswatini: hoping for a miracle
Religious leaders from Southern Africa are hoping to achieve what has so far proved impossible: getting Eswatini’s conflicting parties around the negotiating table
18 November 2021 - 05:00
Religious leaders have stepped into the political fray in Eswatini — and it seems they’re hoping for a miracle of sorts: to get the protagonists in the country’s conflict around the negotiating table.
Swazi activists have long been pushing for a move from absolute monarchy to multiparty democracy. But with their demands more recently turning to outright deposition of King Mswati III, they’re likely to meet intransigence on that count, at least...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now