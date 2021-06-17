Features / Africa Nigeria: A digital autocracy? Nigeria's ban on Twitter raises concerns about a narrowing democratic space in the country. It's overreach that could end up costing President Muhammadu Buhari BL PREMIUM

On the evening of June 3, the Nigerian government slapped a ban on Twitter — a move that raises concerns over authoritarianism as well as whether this signals the start of a more restrictive business environment in Nigeria.

Officially, Nigeria’s ministry of information & culture has claimed its action is a response to "persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence"...