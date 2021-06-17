Nigeria: A digital autocracy?
Nigeria's ban on Twitter raises concerns about a narrowing democratic space in the country. It's overreach that could end up costing President Muhammadu Buhari
17 June 2021 - 05:00
On the evening of June 3, the Nigerian government slapped a ban on Twitter — a move that raises concerns over authoritarianism as well as whether this signals the start of a more restrictive business environment in Nigeria.
Officially, Nigeria’s ministry of information & culture has claimed its action is a response to "persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence"...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now