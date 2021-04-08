Features / Africa Behind SA companies’ foreign misadventures What’s behind SA companies’ foreign misadventures? In part, it seems to be a lack of a company-specific foreign policy BL PREMIUM

The Australian government’s recent refusal to permit SA construction company WBHO to sell its stake in its subsidiary, Probuild Constructions, is proof once again that companies must have their own "foreign policy" when investing offshore.

WBHO was close to closing a deal with a Chinese construction company when it received word that the Australian government would not approve the deal "for security reasons"...