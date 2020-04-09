Cocoa-producers raise the bar on price of chocolate

Tedd George, founder of Kleos Advisory, says buyers have been holding back partly because they have enough cocoa for now, and partly because of uncertainty over the LID. This puts the two governments in a weaker position. "There is a huge lack of clarity on the LID," he explains.

Though the impression has been created that the money will go straight to farmers, George says Ivory Coast is putting it into a fund to support a high farm gate price next season, which means farmers will get it back in that way.

"But there’s no transparency exactly [about] how that system is going to work," he says.

George has advocated the use of technology and data to track beans to their origin and do away with the numerous middlemen involved in the cocoa-selling process locally.

Nick Weatherill, executive director of International Cocoa Initiative, a nonprofit funded by major chocolate makers, has warned that the LID should be "accompanied by measures to ensure it does indeed have a positive impact on farmer livelihoods, and [be] accompanied by measures, including supply management, to ensure that any resultant expansion of cocoa production doesn’t inadvertently exacerbate risks of child labour or deforestation".

The coronavirus pandemic could, however, ultimately disrupt many efforts to benefit West African farmers. Should it drag on for too long, it could block deliveries of cocoa and increase post-harvest losses, as few farmers or local aggregators have proper storage facilities, George says.

"For now the chocolate companies have enough cocoa and are coming off the back of a strong main crop, so if the disruption is a few months, they should be able to manage their stocks without difficulty," he says.

Should the lockdown still be in effect at the start of the new season in October, and should there be a large-scale breakout of the virus in neighbouring countries, it could mean that seasonal labourers from Guinea and Burkina Faso will not be able to travel to cocoa plantations.

"This could result in a slump in production," George says. "It could have a disastrous impact on the 2020/2021 crop, and drive a surge in prices."

Finding the sweet spot

You don’t have to go far to find a slab of locally manufactured, or bean-to-tree, chocolate in Madagascar — the shelves of supermarket chain Shoprite are heaving with them. Flavours range from white chocolate specked with locally grown vanilla to strongly flavoured 100% cacao (Cacao is the raw bean, in its processed form it’s called cocoa) which shows off the smooth fruitiness Malagasy beans are famous for.

Madagascar produces less than 1% of the world’s cocoa, but the island-state is known among connoisseurs for its homegrown chocolate, made from single-origin cacao.

Early colonisers brought criollo cacao beans from Réunion Island in the 1800s. Madagascar’s rain forests, climate and soil contribute to the cacao’s unique taste.