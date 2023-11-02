Mayday for SA’s air force
Unserviceable aircraft, along with a lack of training, money and crew have placed the world’s second-oldest air force in a deep stall and it may be too late to avoid a disaster
If you’re looking for a bleak tale of the true state of our air force — the second-oldest after the Royal Air Force — consider the debacle that played out recently at the Lohathla army base that covers 158,000ha in the Kalahari in the Northern Cape.
It began with a veld fire at around 10am on October 7, in the nearby iron-ore mining town of Kathu. Thanks to high winds in the area, which typically whip up to around 70km/h, the blaze spread quickly and reached the combat training area by about 2pm. At that point the fire jumped the base’s perimeter fences, destroying equipment and vehicles worth millions of rand, killing six soldiers and resulting in severe burns for three others. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.