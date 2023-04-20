Features

electoral history

How apartheid was entrenched

Everyone knows apartheid started with the Nats’ narrow victory in 1948. But few remember the effort South Africans of all races made in a bid to ensure the party served only one term. This month marks the 70th anniversary of the 1953 election — the moment apartheid really got going

BL Premium
20 April 2023 - 05:00 Nick Dall

On May 28 1948, South Africa woke up to the shocking news that DF Malan, leader of the Herenigde Nasionale Party, had slunk into presidential office, with his party winning just 70 of the 153 seats in South Africa’s House of Assembly.

Despite having only a nanoscopic parliamentary majority — together with the Afrikaner Party it had secured 79 seats — the Nats went on to pass four repressive laws in 1950 alone. The Population Registration Act required every South African to be registered as white, coloured, Indian or black. The Group Areas Act designated suburbs according to race. The Immorality Act forbade “carnal intercourse” between races. And the Suppression of Communism Act gave the government wide-reaching powers to arrest just about anyone for doing just about anything. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.