An extraordinary attack on four top-rated analysts may yet backfire spectacularly
Government ineptitude means those companies that haven't collapsed are battle-hardened in a way few other countries could emulate
A Lowveld aircraft company is providing a surveillance option that is far cheaper to operate than the park’s helicopters
The Western Cape is stealing Gauteng’s lunch as the pace of semigration to the coastal province accelerates. At this rate it will overtake Gauteng’s GDP per capita by 2040, if not earlier
Faces in the frame say nothing, or tell a lot, as his exhibition at the Stevenson shows
The summer harvesting season has got off to a bad start for South Africa’s deciduous farmers — grape producers in particular. In fact, it’s been likened to a “war of survival for many producers and exporters”.
That’s according to AJ Griesel, CEO of the South African Table Grape Industry (Sati). “Our producers are unbelievably determined and resilient, but at the moment it is a very testing time for our industry,” he tells the FM. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
agricultural outlook
Farmers take the sweet with the sour
The country’s agricultural sector has been beset by parlous power supply, logistics constraints and unseasonal rains. Still, there are bright spots on the horizon
The summer harvesting season has got off to a bad start for South Africa’s deciduous farmers — grape producers in particular. In fact, it’s been likened to a “war of survival for many producers and exporters”.
That’s according to AJ Griesel, CEO of the South African Table Grape Industry (Sati). “Our producers are unbelievably determined and resilient, but at the moment it is a very testing time for our industry,” he tells the FM. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.