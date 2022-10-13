Mpact says one of its biggest customers will walk if Caxton prevails in its hostile bid, in the latest twist in this increasingly bitter tussle
The DA will complain to the IEC, as witnesses say the cash he gave a resident before a by-election was paid ‘to ensure they vote for the ANC’
Jane Austen would have portrayed the industry in SA in shades of tragedy
The coal party is red hot, despite a banking sector that left coal miners for dead. Though coal investors have made a mint this year, the party is almost over
As climate anxiety mounts, a project in KwaZulu-Natal is restoring some of the remaining tracts of SA’s Afromontane mist-belt forest
Ukraine’s plucky defence against Russian invasion has been a surprise, but also raised questions: how has a much smaller country managed to hold back Russia, until now considered the world’s second-largest military power?
On paper Russia has formidable advantages — it’s 2½ times larger in population than Ukraine, has nearly nine times its GDP and possesses its own world-class military technologies and defence capabilities. Yet it has struggled against Ukraine’s more nimble forces, which have out-thought and out-fought the lumbering Russian military at every turn and, remarkably, seem to be turning back the tide. Why and how?..
ANALYSIS: Why Ukraine is winning the war
Democracies are much better at fighting wars than authoritarian states. That may explain how Ukraine, with its decentralised, participatory war effort, has an edge over the much larger Russian force
