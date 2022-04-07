Features CHRIS ROPER: Red-carding the populists We could draw some inspiration from football great Zinedine Zidane, and eject the xenophobes from our political playing field

Presidential elections start in France on April 10, so the usual shenanigans that accompany these ritualised struggles for power, influence and money are in full force.

Recently, Zinedine Zidane had to kick one of the far-right candidates out of his football club. Zidane, for the nonfootball fans among you, is a French World Cup hero, winner of the Fifa World Player of the Year award in 1998, 2000 and 2003, and most recently manager of Spanish club Real Madrid. He is also being touted as the next manager of English club Manchester United...